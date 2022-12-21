McLaren boss ‘excited’ for ‘sensational’ Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren’s Zak Brown claims he is “excited” about working with Daniel Ricciardo’s “sensational” replacement in a blow to the Australian star. Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren over the summer in exchange for highly-rated rookie Oscar Piastri.

Brown said the team saw the potential in the line-up with Norris to step up as team leader. According to GPFans, Brown said: “We think Oscar will be a sensational racing driver.

“If you look at his career to date, he has won a lot of championships in his first year which always tells you if a driver is special. He has got a great mental approach to this sport and now we feel Lando has a lot of experience, we feel we have a great blend of experience and youth, our experience just also happens to have youth.

“We sit here very excited for the potential of our driver line-up for the foreseeable future.” The British-based team battled with the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board to secure the services of the former F2 champion after he walked out on a deal with Alpine.

