Meghan and Harry working on ‘severing all ties’ with Royal Family





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have used their first Netflix project to launch their final bid to sever “all ties” with the Royal Family, author Christopher Andersen suggested. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reiterated their dissatisfaction over the treatment they allege receiving whilst still senior working members of the institution. Mr Andersen argued the docuseries now put into question whether the couple would be invited to King Charles III’s coronation next year, suggesting the pair might snub the ceremony in a final swipe at the family.

He said: “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We’re looking at the coronation coming up – I would’ve said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend. “Now I’m beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They’re going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals. “You wouldn’t blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.” Mr Andersen also warned the Duke of Sussex is likely to unleash further criticism towards his father or brother Prince William in his upcoming book, Spare. JUST IN: Has your opinion of Harry and Meghan improved since documentary? YOU VOTED

Speaking to Royally Us, the royal author said: “There’s more to come with the book. This is just a walk-up to whatever is in that book.” Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir will simultaneously hit the shelves on January 10 in 16 languages. During the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex accused the Prince of Wales of “screaming and shouting” at him after he informed the family of his plans to step down. The Queen convened a summit with Prince Charles and Prince William in January 2020 after rumours emerged suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no plans to resume their duties after a six-week stay in Canada. READ MORE: Meghan & Harry ‘making other side much more believable’ with key error

The Duke of Sussex said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sits there, and sort of takes it all in. “You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.” Harry added: “The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother. So that he’s now on the institution’s side. And part of that I get, I understand, that’s his inheritance. “So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.” DON’T MISS

But despite the standing frostiness between the Wales and Sussex households, the couples are still expected to honour Christmas traditions and exchange presents for their respective children. Expert Roya Nikkhah said: “Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year. “In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, one, of a present under the tree.” Writing in the Sunday Times, Ms Nikkhah added: “And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis, who are nine, seven and four. “There will be no presents exchanged between the adults.”