Mercedes Files Trademark Applications to Adopt Metaverse By

Mercedes Files Trademark Applications to Adopt Metaverse



The German multinational automotive powerhouse, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, has filed five trademark applications for NFT and metaverse-related plans, making Mercedes Benz the latest company to step into the metaverse.