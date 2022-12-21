Messi In ‘Call Of Duty’? You Can Now Play As The World Cup

Leo Messi is not only the best soccer player in the entire world and the World Cup Champion with Argentina’s football team: now, you can play as him in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Warzone 2.0.”

His character is now available in “Call of Duty’s” in-game store, for under $20 (2400 COD Points), as per Upcomer.

Be The GOAT With Messi’s Items

The pack called “Messi Operator Bundle” comes with two gun blueprints, the Atomic Flea Vaznev-9k and the Blue Thunder FSS Hurricane, styled in Argentina’s national colors, light blue and white.

Moreover, Messi’s character has a special finishing move: “No Firearms Needed.” As one would expect from the greatest soccer player of all time, the move includes a variety of kicks to finish off your opponents.

Another item of the “Messi Bundle” is “The Treble,” a light tank with blue and red streaks, as well as Messi’s number, 10. Furthermore, players will gain access to cosmetic items such as a charm, a sticker, and a Messi player emblem.

To top things off, Messi’s character comes with Messi’s voice and hilarious dialogue, perhaps one of the most attractive features of the bundle for Spanish speakers.

As if all these weren’t amazing enough, Leo promoted his playable character on Activision-Blizzard ATVI‘s “Call of Duty” through a post on Meta META‘s Instagram, the first one he makes after the World Cup celebrations. And the people are loving it.

It’s worth noting that Messi is not the only soccer player available in the videogame: the Brazilian Neymar and the French Paul Pogba also are playable characters in the series.

