Metaverse Game Studios to bring AAA Web3 title to ImmutableX

Metaverse Game Studios, formed by Far Cry, Destiny, and Diablo Immortal developers, has found a new home for its AAA Web3 title, Angelic. The new narrative strategy RPG game will use ImmutableX, the developer platform for building and scaling Web3 games on Ethereum.

Related: Metaverse Game Studios raises $10M for Angelic

The company described Angelic as a dark science fiction-themed narrative strategy role-playing game with a unique turn-based combat approach, which takes place in a collaborative universe enhanced by blockchain elements. The title will also utilize Unreal Engine 5, allowing a high-quality cinematic visual experience.

Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable, made comments:

“It is great to see prominent AAA-level gaming companies such as Metaverse Game Studios actively embrace digital ownership and player-led gaming models. We are thrilled to offer the full suite of ImmutableX’s tools and solutions and collaborate with their team to deliver the fairest, most inclusive, and innovative Web3 experience possible to all Angelic players.”

Director of Operations at Metaverse Game Studios, Anastasia Volgemut, added:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have found a partner that shares the same values as Angelic. By leveraging ImmutableX, our users can tap into the benefits of fast, secure, and gas-free minting and an uninterrupted, quality gaming experience.”

The company wants to ensure a seamless gaming experience catering to Web2 and Web3 players. Being a “collaborate-to-earn” title, Angelic will also enable true ownership of in-game assets and allow players to contribute to the universe and help shape the game’s future.

According to Metaverse Game Studios, Angelic will be hosted off-chain with the ability to connect to various chains via a custom-built backend, starting with ImmutableX. The new AAA title will go on alpha testing in Q1 2023 and is planned to launch publicly in Q2 2023.