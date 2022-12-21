Miss England plans to become first beauty queen in outer space





Miss England is planning to become the first beauty queen in space. Jessica Gagen, 27, has shared her ambition to train as an astronaut and go into outer space. The budding rocket scientist wants to inspire girls and women to get into science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

Jessica, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, is studying aerospace engineering at the University of Liverpool and aims to apply to be an astronaut after three years in industry. She said: “I hope me winning Miss England, as well as my aerospace passion, will show girls they can follow their dreams and goals and be whoever they want to be. “My engineering degree opens up so many doors for me and one day I hope to apply to the European Space Agency to follow my dream.”

“The similarities between the two industries are why I chose engineering as my back-up. “At university, my department has never had a soon-to-be Miss World competitor also studying for a degree in aerospace engineering and they think it’s great.” Jessica was crowned Miss Lancashire in August and automatically gained a place in the Miss England final. She was crowned Miss England in Birmingham earlier this year.

After years of bullying for having ginger hair, she became the first redhead to win the crown. She recently paid a visit to the National Space Centre in Leicester. Jessica said: “I learnt so much at the space centre. “I am so passionate about my degree, but I only know about the mechanical side to space as opposed to the astrological facts. “I always say that you learn every day and learning is for life. I want to inspire the next generation.”