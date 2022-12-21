Modern Warfare 2 players beg for CoD Mobile feature that would

CoD Mobile has an incredibly useful loadout feature that Modern Warfare 2 players are crying out for and feel that a $70 CoD game should have.





It’s well known that mobile versions of the same game are developed by a different company, and as such have a bit more leeway in how they can be created and run. Call of Duty Mobile is run by TiMi Studio Group, whereas Modern Warfare 2 is developed and maintained by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Toys For Bob, and more.

Apex Legends fans have complained that the mobile version of the game comes with better settings and features that could make the console and PC versions better – such as Solos coming to mobile first.

Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players believe that not only does CoD Mobile have an outstanding individual gameplay change, but they want it to be implemented into Modern Warfare 2.

In MW2, there are simply tons of attachments for every gun in the game, with many of them coming equipped with a host of positive and negative effects to the gun. They can alter the gun’s damage range, accuracy, fire rate, and recoil.

Players have been able to test their guns a bit better in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to the addition of the Firing Range, but CoD Mobile allows players to see the visual effects of the changes made.

“It’s sad that a Free Mobile COD has this but the premium $70 COD does not,” said Reddit user blazeryan11 in an MW2 post as they shared a picture of COD Mobile’s weapon comparison system.

As it says on the tin, the option allows the player to do a statistical comparison of two of their weapon loadouts, and not only does it provide information on the gun’s individual stats, but it also shows the damage multiplier applied to each limb.

“No way! Is this for real? This is like an in-game Xclusive ace breakdown. Why is this not in the game?” asked one bemused player, and another added: “This is such a slap in the face. Zero love for players. I gotta give CoD up for good. Such a sh**ty franchise…”

The love for CoD Mobile’s Firing Range was also big with players believing it to be “better” due to the depth it has: “The firing range in COD Mobile lets you practice damage ranges, spawn in enemy bots, it’s insane,” one player said.

This level of detail and data could go a long way to aiding players and content creators when it comes to Modern Warfare 2, but it will be up to the devs to decide whether or not to flesh out MW2’s stat-tracking in the future.

Image Credit: Activision