Monaco royals unveil ‘beautiful family portrait’ for Christmas





The South African Olympic swimmer married Albert in 2011 and the pair welcomed their twins in 2014, who became the official royal heirs despite Albert having other children from previous relationships. Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, and Prince Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, feature with their parents for the 2022 Christmas card.

The portrait of the royals in front of a Christmas tree showed the small family unit presenting a united front ahead of the festive period following a challenging couple of years. Early in 2021, Charlene flew to South Africa for a trip which was set to be 12 days long but she picked up a severe ear, nose and throat infection which meant she could not return to Monaco. The Princess was stuck in South Africa until August 2021 due to health conditions while her husband and children were in Monaco. Charlene’s time away from Monaco sparked rumours of the state of Albert and Charlene’s marriage as their 10-year anniversary was during her time away.

However, in July last year Charlene said: “It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly. “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.” The annual Christmas card sees Monaco’s royal family “finally happy”, according to one royal fan. Instagram user @luciadesousa2 said: “Nice picture, finally happiness! Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year.” READ MORE: Boris may help Tories tackle ‘coalition from Hell’

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: “Monaco is doing well, and we have some great family plans for the year and for next summer; and I’m looking forward to it. “I wish the geopolitical situation in the world would improve, and we all have to work on that – and even if we think we can’t or that what we don’t, we can all play a role.” He added: “It’s the same for the environment – we just have to set our minds to it. We have to keep hope alive.”