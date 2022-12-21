NCIS LA’s Callen star confirms huge character’s absence from

For the first time in the CBS franchise’s history, agents from NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS and NCIS Hawaii will face an all-new case together in January 9’s hotly-anticipated crossover event. First-look pictures have confirmed the likes of Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole), G Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) will be on hand to guide their respective teams, but ahead of its arrival, O’Donnell has dropped a rather disappointing spoiler about one of his co-stars.

The cast have been dropping tidbits of information and snaps from filming the crossover event for weeks now which appeared to show all of the NCIS franchise’s biggest name.

Kensi Blye star Daniela Ruah shared a smiley selfie from an airfield which featured the likes of Gerald McRaney, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Medalion Rahimi, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, Wilmer Valderrama, Lachey and O’Donnell back in October.

And earlier this month, Valderrama added to the hype with a “bodybag” selfie alongside fellow stars Cole, O’Donnell, Katrina Law, Noah Mills, Lachey, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray and LL Cool J.

However, despite popping up in Ruah’s selfie, O’Donnell has now claimed McRaney’s character Admiral Kilbride will be nowhere to be seen during the majority of the crossover.

