‘New neighbour billed me for fence he put up 17 years ago’, says





Moving into a new area can be daunting, that feeling of setting up home on an unfamiliar street in an unfamiliar area can fill one with nerves. Furthermore, neighbours can make a big difference in how one feels about said new area. One has to wonder how Shannon Spencer felt when she was given a bill one of her new neighbours. The bill was for a fence put up 17 years before Ms Spencer moved in.

Shannon had only just moved into her new home in Yanchep, Perth, Australia whe she was handed a bill for $506 (£277) for a boundary fence put up in 2005. Shannon told ABC Radio Perth that that while the cost wasn't a "huge amount" that "it's just the fact that the fence has been there for 17 years and he's held this receipt in his hand, this invoice in his hand, waiting for the perfect time to come and hand it over". At first Shannon thought it was a joke, but the neighbour told her "other the other neighbours had paid him for the fence" and that she was the final one to pay up. Despite the fact Shannon had only just moved in, under Australia's Divided Fences Act, the neighbour was legally entitled to ask for his neighbour's share of the cost of the fence.

The reason why the previous tenant of the land had not had to pay was because the land was at the time vacant. In response to her neighbour's claim, Shannon is disputing the pay demand. Furthermore, she says she is also disputing it because of the condition the fence is now in after 17 years. Shannon described the fence as "rusted" and "not even the same height" as surrounding fences.

Shannon added: “While I know I need to, I’m required to pay, I’m just disputing the amount I should pay, given depreciation over the last 17 years and the fact that the fence is rusted and not in good condition.” Meanwhile, local lawyer Johnson Kitto spoke to ABC and added that “the law is on his side as much as it pains me to say”. However, due to the age of the fence, it is possible to that a court may say Shannon has to pay a smaller fee, however, they questioned whether it was worth a legal dispute. The lawyer said: “The best advice I can give her is to simply pay.”

He added: “I wouldn’t try to negotiate with him. “It’s a relatively small amount. Life is worth more than $500 and haggling over neighbourhood fences over that.” Mr Kitto posited: “Imagine what the cost would be of constructing it today.”