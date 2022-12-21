New Report shows Fuel Duty Hike will increase inflation

Why would any Chancellor sanction a tax rise that would shrink the economy, increase inflation, and add more to the dole queue?

Following the OBR’s 23% rise in Fuel Duty post Autumn Statement bombshell, FairFuelUK commissioned the Cebr to assess the impact of the Chancellor’s planned 14.4p/litre levy rise on the already highest taxed drivers in the world. And made even more shocking, when Rishi Sunak, questioned by the Liaison Committee, refused to deny that this punitive tax hike would not be implemented in the March 2023 Budget.

“The Cebr report’s conclusions are more than damning.”

Headlines from the Cebr Report:

The annual cost of a 23% rise in fuel duty to a van driver is approaching £1,000

The annual cost of a 23% rise in fuel duty to an HGV user is approaching £7,000

It would add 2.3% to Inflation

It would cut GDP by 1%

Poorest will be hit hardest

Summary findings:

A 23% rise in fuel duty would create economic damage, cutting GDP eventually by about 1% and reducing employment by about 31,000 jobs.

It would add 2.3% to Inflation

A rise in fuel duty would hit the poorest motorists most. Motorists in the poorest 10% of the population spend proportionately more than twice as much on fuel as the richer groups.

Increasingly the use of road fuel in London is falling as car usage falls. As a result, a rise in fuel duty is very much a tax imposed by London on the regions. Londoners spend only about a third as much on fuel as the rest of the UK.

The impact of any rise in fuel duty will be cumulative. Essential vehicle users, especially LGV and HGV drivers, have already been hit recently by closed roads, closed lanes, speed restrictions, increased traffic jams and increased charges and enforcement penalties as a result of recent government actions. The effects of a rise in fuel duty will be hitting sectors that already feel that they have faced an excessive increase in the burdens on them that result from government policy. The annual cost of a 23% rise in fuel duty to a van driver is is approaching £1000

With growth in the online sector, vans are critical to the economy. The increase in the burdens on van drivers, like those on other road users, has already started to impact on their willingness to service clients. If this continues a critical link in the service chain could break.

The HGV sector is in a fragile situation. The average age of drivers is 55 with 13% over 60 and only 2% below 25. Profit margins are estimated at 1% only. The number of owner operators has been falling away. It is conceivable that a rise in duty could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back of this essential service. The annual cost of a 23% rise in fuel duty to an HGV user is approaching £7,000

Any rise in fuel duty would generate much less net revenue than OBR expects because of reduced usage, shifting to other areas of economic activity that are less highly taxed and because of losses of tax revenue from the negative impact on the economy.

Despite the recent freeze and the 5p cut in fuel duty March, UK diesel taxes are the highest in any major European economy while UK petrol prices are amongst the highest.

Cebr research for FairFuelUK has shown that the policy of freezing fuel duty, in place since 2011, has been highly successful, reducing the CPI by 6.7% compared with where it would have been by 2018 and boosting household expenditure by £24 billion. With a policy that has proved successful, it would be bizarre to change it.

Craig Mackinlay MP and Chair of the FairFuelUK APPG says: “This would hit the poorest hardest with disproportionate effects outside of London and would at a stroke add over 2% to headline inflation adding to wage demands and the cost of government through higher borrowing rates. At Tuesday’s Liaison Committee the PM did not dismiss outright the possibility of such a rise. To raise duty against already overtaxed motorists facing a new assault by City Mayors eyeing up drivers as a new cash cow would be economic as well as political suicide and must be opposed. I call upon both the Chancellor and PM to say clearly now that no such rises will be entertained. Motorists have had enough of being easy targets for price gouging and excessive taxation.”

Andrea Leadsom MP says: “At a time when families are struggling with the rising cost of living, any rise in fuel duty would be a devastating hit for people trying to get to work, school or just for the weekly shop. I hope the government will also look seriously at FairFuelUK’s proposal for a Pump Watch Commissioner to make sure customers are paying a fair price at the pump, and that the Chancellor will continue the welcome fuel duty freezes of the last decade.”

Jonathan Gullis MP says: “The Cebr report for FairFuelUK makes it clear that any rise in fuel duty would be economically damaging to the country, hit those on lower incomes the hardest in the pocket, and politically absurd. Keeping the 5p cut in fuel duty and retaining the freeze on any inflationary increases is the absolute bare minimum of what we should be doing to protect motorists across our country.”

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK says: “The perfect seasonal offering to the world’s highest taxed drivers, would be for the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to herald, right now, there’ll definitely be no Fuel Duty hike in the March Budget. The senseless, will he or wont he political shenanigans, that seems to bring delight to both these out of touch rich politicians, brings nothing but uncertainty to businesses, UK’s chronically demonised drivers and the economy.

Why would any Chancellor sanction a tax rise that would shrink the economy, increase inflation, and add more to the dole queue? They should by now, recognise that cutting fuel duty big is the way out of the recession and most certainly not by playing emotional games with voters’ livelihoods. Oh, and to make this a dream come true Christmas gift, why not implement PumpWatch too, to stop the fuel supply chain continually fleecing motorists at will.”