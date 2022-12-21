New Sky TV box offers very good news for customers ahead of





There’s very good news for anyone thinking of switching over to Sky in time for Christmas. Thanks to the release of the firm’s new Stream box, customers can order right up until December 23 and it should arrive in time for the big day and usual marathon TV binge. That fast delivery is not something that’s been possible until now with the older Sky Q service needing full installation by engineers before content can be beamed to the big screen.

As you might be aware, the popular Q set-top box requires a satellite dish to be stuck on the outside of homes to work and fitting this receiver clearly can’t be done without a level of expertise. Luckily, the Sky Stream box doesn’t require any complicated installation with the device simply arriving in the post and users then linking it to their broadband to watch live and on-demand content. As you can read in our full Sky Stream review, the whole process takes a matter of minutes and shouldn’t cause even the biggest technophobe any difficulties. Thanks to its tiny size, it even fits through the post box which is why Sky is offering the chance to take delivery of the device so close to the start of the Christmas holidays. Costs for Sky Stream currently start from just £23 per month which is £3 cheaper than when it first launched in October.

For that price, you get access to a swathe of premium Sky channels such as Sky Max, Sky Documentaries and Sky Atlantic plus there’s Netflix included as well. If you pay a little more you can also avoid signing up for a lengthy contract with Sky offering Stream for £26 per month if users want to leave at any time. If you fancy watching sports and movies you can add additional content to your plan although this will cost extra. Sky Sports is currently £20 per month whilst Sky Cinema will add £9 to your monthly bill. YOU CAN FIND FULL DETAILS HERE

Along with Sky Stream, Sky is also offering some limited slots for delivery of its connected Glass TV although you’ll need to check on the firm’s website to see if this television will arrive before Christmas Day. Currently, if you order today, December 21, there is the option to receive the screen by December 24. Sky Glass, which launched last year, is a fully connected TV with an in-built soundbar. Just like Stream, all content is beamed to the device via the internet making set-up a breeze. There’s both live and on-demand content to watch plus easy access to popular streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Prices for the TV and premium Sky content start from £36 per month and you can see full details here. Want to know more? Read our full Sky Glass review.