



After No Time To Die hit cinemas, Daniel Craig stepped away from the legendary role of James Bond. Following 15 years and five movies, his tenure as the action hero finally concluded. Since then, Bond bosses have stated that they will be announcing the next star of the role in the coming years, but the British public has other ideas.

Rainbow Riches Casino recently asked British Bond buffs who ought to be taking over as the seventh official 007 star. In a poll made up of 2,000 votes, UK voters had their say and ultimately decided that Tom Hardy was the best choice for the job. Hardy received 24 percent of the total votes – almost 500 in total. This is a major win for the Venom star, as he is now the nation’s favourite actor to continue the legacy of Bond, James Bond. Hardy was previously rumoured to have been cast as 007 behind the scenes. While these reports were never confirmed, his Bond odds have skyrocketed ever since. Ladbrokes recently gave Hardy 7/1 odds on claiming the role – but he is being beaten by a collection of major players. Second in Britain’s voting was the indelible Idris Elba.

Elba is best known for appearing in the Marvel universe and playing detective Luther. In recent years, he played Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. And these roles no doubt contributed to his popularity in the Bond voting. Elba claimed 17 percent of votes, making him Britain’s second choice to play the next 007 after Craig. It seems the Bond bosses feel the same way about the star, as they recently spoke candidly about Elba’s position in the franchise’s future. Bond boss Barbara Broccoli said at the beginning of the year: “Well, we know Idris, I’m friends with him and he’s a magnificent actor. You know, it’s been part of the conversation.” However, she recently backtracked on these comments about Elba.

Broccoli pointed out that the age of the 50-year-old Elba could be his biggest crutch. She said: “The thing is, [the Bond announcement] is going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking: ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].” Fellow Bond boss Michael G Wilson added: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!” Coming in third in Britain’s choice is the Peaky Blinders legend Cillian Murphy. He earned nine percent of the vote, making him one another of the highest-voted stars in the running. Murphy has spoken candidly about not wanting to become the hero, however. He previously said: “I think [007] should be a woman, which rules me out.”

Other favourites in the odds were also in the Rainbow Riches Casino poll were present, as well. Henry Cavill achieved eight percent of Britain’s vote, and was closely followed by former One Direction star Harry Styles, who took four percent of the vote. The firm’s senior brand manager said: “Ever since it was announced that No Time To Die was Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, rumours have been circulating about who the next James Bond will be. Our research found that Tom Hardy would be a popular choice to be the next 007, with Idris Elba also a fan favourite, and it seems AI also agrees Tom Hardy really ‘looks the part’!” Notably absent from the poll was Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is currently at the top of the odds with 2/1 odds from Ladbrokes. The bookies’ spokesperson extraordinaire, Alex Apati, said: “Our traders have been scratching their heads somewhat after seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson leap to the head of the betting, but he continues to hold top spot in the race to replace Daniel Craig, with Henry Cavill now being his closest rival for the 007 gig.”