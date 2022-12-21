Niece of comedy legend Tommy Cooper found ‘murdered’





Sabrina Cooper, 68 was found dead in her own home in Sussex on Sunday evening. Tony King, 59, who was known to the grandmother and allegedly lived nearby has been charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Police confirmed the death was being treated as an “isolated incident” in a “fast-moving investigation”. Mr King will appear before Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police were first called to the address at around 6.45 pm over concerns for Ms Cooper’s welfare. Upon arrival Ms Cooper was found dead at the scene “covered in blood”, The Sun reports. Locals described her as a “lovely” woman. One person said: “I used to see her when I popped out for a break and we’d always have a chat. “She was really friendly and well-known locally. “I last saw her out walking her dogs the day before she died. I’m devastated.”

Ms Cooper was the niece of comedian and magician Tommy Cooper, through her Dad who was Tommy’s brother. Tommy Cooper died aged 63 suddenly from a heart attack whilst on stage in, 1984. He famously wore a red fez when performing which quickly became his trademark.

Ms Cooper ran the family business Cooper’s Magic Shop’ in Eastbourne, East Sussex before it was forced to close in 2017. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation. “We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public. “We have already completed extensive enquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address. Those enquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”