‘No restrictions on military funding’, claims defiant Putin





In a televised meeting with top Kremlin aides including defence ministers, the Russian President announced a list of new military strategies. The address comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House in his first international visit since the war began in February.

In a press conference, President Biden announced further aid for Ukraine as Putin declared that there are “no restrictions on funding” for his military. The Russian president declared a renewed push on Ukraine by vowing that he would give the military “everything it needs” in order to win in Ukraine. Putin said: “I would like to draw the attention of the defence minister, head of the General Staff and all commanders who are here today: We have no restrictions on funding. “The country and the government are giving the army everything it is asking for. Everything.”

The comments come following a series of embarrassing failures by the Russian military to take and hold on to captured land. Alongside this, there have been videos leaked on social media of angry Russian troops with failing and outdated equipment and stories of soldiers being forced to dig trenches with their bare hands. Russia's last mobilisation drive saw instructors ordering conscripts to find tampons and sanitary towels in lieu of basic first aid equipment. Despite these humiliating setbacks, the Russian President is more defiant than ever that Russia can beat Ukraine as he ordered a sizable increase in military personnel.

A proposal by defence minister Sergei Shoigu of adding 500,000 troops to Russia's forces was approved by the President. Mr Shoigu declared that Russia's army must be increased to 1.5 million troops and to increase the age range for mandatory military service to between 21 and 30 from 18 and 27. Putin vowed to continue with his invasion of Ukraine until his "goals" have been achieved in Ukraine as his forces are struggling with fighting in the east of Ukraine. The comments on funding are not only directed at the defence minister to tackle the issues which arose during the mobilisation drive but will also hit Ukrainian allies hard who have repeatedly enforced economic sanctions on Moscow in an attempt to limit Putin's ability to fund the war.

Contract soldiers are expected to increase from over 400,000 to almost 700,000 and the defence minister noted plans to use Berdyansk and Mariupol, two captured port cities in Ukraine, as naval bases. The President was quick to dissipate fears of the Russian people that the economy would return to a war state as it did during the times of the Soviet Union. Putin said: “We are not going to militarise our country or our economy: We simply don’t need it.” He also noted that the long-awaited Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed Satan II by NATO will soon be deployed. The missile has the capability to carry a minimum of ten nuclear warheads and decoys. According to Putin, the missile can combat any western defences and has been in development since the 2000s and was due to be used by the end of this year.