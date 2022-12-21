Norway Extends Validity of Ukrainian Driver’s Licenses for 3

The Norwegian Ministry of Transport has announced it will extend the duration of driving licenses for Ukrainian refugees. The same states that refugees continue to be safe to drive a car when they stay in Norway, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The Ministry of Transport has appealed to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration that the period during which Ukrainian driving licenses are recognized in Norway be extended from twelve months to the duration of the collective protection that Ukrainian refugees have in Norway, which is three years.

In addition, it has also been proposed to recognize all types of driving licenses, and not only those for passenger cars.

According to Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård, driving by car for refugees coming from Ukraine should be safe in Norway. He also added that earlier this year Norway extended the period during which Ukrainian driving licenses are recognized from three months to one year.

“Many of the refugees have almost been here for a year. Many Ukrainians have driving licenses that they can use in Norway, but they will lose the right to drive if the regulations are not changed. Many also have driving licenses for trucks and buses, and can be a resource in Norwegian society,” Minister Nygård also noted.

As for the requirement that Ukrainian refugees must have a valid physical driver’s license from their country in order to be approved for a driver’s license, there will be no change here.

In addition, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration aims to implement these proposed changes from February 1 next year.

In April, the Norwegian Government announced that it will recognize the driving licenses of Ukrainian refugees so that they can drive while staying in Norway. It also asked the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to change the driving license rules so that the period of its recognition in Norway is extended from three to twelve months.

Later, the Council of the European Union in cooperation with the Parliament agreed to establish temporary measures for the Ukrainian driver’s documents through emergency procedures.

Such a proposal was intended to reduce the administrative requirements that normally apply to third-country drivers when driving within the EU.

At the same time, the measure also eases the administrative burden for refugees from Ukraine in terms of driving documents.

