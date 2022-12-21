Norwegian Cruise Line Returns To Australia After Three Years

Norwegian Cruise Line has returned to sailing in Australian waters after three years today, December 21, 2022, when Norwegian Spirit departed from Sydney Harbour with cruise guests from over twenty different countries.

The ship had undergone a $100 million-renovation in 2020, the most expensive undertaken by the cruise line. The ship will sail eight open-jaw (beginning and ending at different ports) voyages from December to March 2023 from Sydney and Auckland, visiting destinations such as Napier, Tauranga and Fiordland in New Zealand and Melbourne, Burnie and Eden in Australia.

The ship welcomes just over 2,000 guests each sailing and has a dedicated crew of 912. Among the offerings is a destination-centric dining program featuring local growers and suppliers, from barramundi to yogurt, eggs, veggies, wine and more. Australian and New Zealand staples, such as Vegemite and Milo are also on offer for Australian and New Zealand passengers.

“We’re thrilled to finally welcome Norwegian Spirit to Australia – she is well and truly worth the wait,” said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director NCL, APAC. “We know Australians love our contemporary, laidback style of cruising, as well as the outstanding value only an NCL cruise can offer. Importantly, we’re delighted to be part of an industry that contributes $5 billion to the Australian economy each year.”

Guests on the first sailing will also enjoy the unique opportunity to participate in a beach clean-up in Eden in partnership with Take 3 for the Sea as part of the organization’s goal to remove 50 million pieces of plastic from the oceans by 2025.

“Australia and New Zealand are incredibly important markets for us, both as a source market and a destination, and we are committed to this region for the long term,” said Harry Sommer while in Sydney to welcome the ship back to Australia. “I’m thrilled to be here in person to celebrate our return to Australia after a three-year hiatus, and to join the festivities as Norwegian Spirit spends an extended overnight visit in Sydney before she sets sail on her Christmas cruise tomorrow!”

