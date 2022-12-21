Now Gamers Are Suing To Stop Microsoft From Buying Activision

Ten self-described gamers have sued in US federal court to stop Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. The suit, which cites the Clayton Antitrust Act, claims that the 10 plaintiffs will suffer “threatened loss or damage” through the deal. The complaint goes on to say that the new company will “substantially lessen competition” and “may tend to create a monopoly in various markets.”
While it’s unclear how this suit might proceed, it represents yet another roadblock in the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard saga. The deal, which would be one of the largest in video game history, has been awash in controversy from the start, with Microsoft offering Sony a 10-year licensing deal to keep the highly lucrative Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation platforms.