Obituary: Colleen A. Eicher – Door County Pulse

July 6, 1954 ~ December 17, 2022

Colleen Audrey Eicher, 68, Algoma, died at home on December 17, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Colleen was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Chester & Audrey (Robertson) Wodack on July 6, 1954. She grew up helping in the family orchard along with her three siblings. Colleen graduated high school in 1972 from Southern Door.

On July 6, 1977, Colleen married the love of her life, Raymond Eicher and they were blessed with one daughter. Colleen’s passion was genealogy and helping people research their family trees. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling her 18-year-old cat.

Colleen will be dearly missed by her husband Raymond, their daughter Rachel (Tim) Hanson; grandchildren, Emily, Wyatt, and Clint; her best friend of 50 plus years, Char Colombo Bohn; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Algoma Fire & Rescue for saving her life in 2017.

The family wishes to express thanks to HSHS St. Vincent’s Hospital Oncology and Unity Hospice staff for their support and care.