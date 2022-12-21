OMV, partners to invest $921 million in Berling gas field off

The discovery previously called Iris-Hades is located about 20 kilometres northwest of the Aasgard field in the North Sea and will be developed with a subsea facility tied back to Aasgard B platform.

The production is expected to start in 2028 with natural gas piped to the Kaarstoe gas processing plant for further exports to Europe.

OMV, which operates the field, holds a 30% stake in the license, Norway’s Equinor has 40%, DNO 20% and Sval Energi 10%.

($1 = 9.8833 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)