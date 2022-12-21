Opinion | Zelensky’s visit highlights that freedom is winning in

Comment on this story Comment

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine made his career in comedy, but the Russian invasion of his country 10 months ago has brought out his talent for drama — of the most inspiring kind. Standing before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Mr. Zelensky thanked the United States for its military and financial support, presented a flag signed by troops defending the the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and characterized his country’s struggle as the front line in a global battle for freedom and democracy against tyrants seeking to rewrite the international order. Likening the war in Ukraine to the American Revolution, he declared that “the Russian tyranny has lost control over us.”

“Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom,” he said.

His address culminated a whirlwind of events that included President Biden’s official confirmation that the United States will send a Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine. The Patriots will help protect against Russian aerial bombardment — Moscow fired 76 missiles on Friday night alone, 16 of which penetrated Ukraine’s air defense. The onslaught has destroyed half of Ukraine’s electric power infrastructure, according to the United Nations. A fresh package of $44.9 billion in economic and military aid, included in Congress’s must-pass omnibus spending bill, will bring total U.S. support since the war began to $110 billion.

Massive as this support is, it amounts neither to everything Mr. Zelensky wants nor everything he and his people need. The symbolism of providing advanced Patriots — despite Russian warnings that it would be provocative, as well as the U.S. government’s own previous hesitancy — should not be underestimated. And yet the practical effect of a single battery should not be overestimated, either. Troops need training to use them, and their most cost-effective application is against missiles and aircraft, not the Iranian-made drones on which Russia increasingly relies. Mr. Zelensky commented in a joint news conference with Mr. Biden that he would be back for more Patriots later on — and Mr. Biden indicated that, while committed to helping Ukraine defend itself, the United States would stop short of sending some weapons that might provoke a wider conflict with Russia.

Wednesday nevertheless sent a strong signal of commitment — material and political, Ukrainian and American. As such, the day provided a capstone to a year that began amid fear of a quick and complete Russian conquest but is ending in frustration for Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has lost territory, to be sure; but it has taken some back. The chances that it will emerge from war as a viable state are far greater than the chances Russia will swallow it. Ukraine did not capitulate in a matter of days, as Mr. Putin had planned, and the combat has been costly in blood and treasure for Russia as well as Ukraine.

To call this unexpected situation a miracle would not do justice to the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, led by Mr. Zelensky. Nor would it give due credit to the strategic choices the Biden administration and the United States’ NATO allies made, none of which was foreordained, all of which were fraught with risk — and most of which have paid off. There is indeed a global contest between forces of autocracy and democracy. The democracies have held the line in Ukraine, and this a historic achievement.

Mr. Putin’s Russia is not the only autocracy in difficulties of its own making. In China, President Xi Jinping began the year boasting with Mr. Putin of a broad Moscow-Beijing partnership but ends it facing a wave of protests, sluggish economic growth, the failure of Mr. Xi’s vaunted zero-covid strategy — and declining global prestige. Despite its violent efforts at suppression, Iran’s theocracy is still challenged by a woman-led democratic movement. In the United States, by contrast, democracy has been shored up by the defeat of nearly all election-denying candidates in the midterm elections. Among the factors that helped was the example Ukraine’s resistance.

It is far too soon to declare victory in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials predict Mr. Putin might try a new ground offensive as soon as January. The Russian autocrat continues his campaign to starve and freeze Ukraine’s civilian population, just one of the war crimes for which he and the soldiers who commit them should be held to account. Yet Mr. Zelensky’s visit should encourage reflection on the pivotal role the West’s political will has played in helping Ukraine resist. Mr. Putin’s best hope — and our main concern — is evidence that U.S. support for Ukraine might be getting less bipartisan. Polls show a significant falloff in support for aid among Republican voters; the likely next House speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has made equivocal statements on the matter. And in October, 30 progressive House Democrats issued (and quickly retracted) a woefully premature call for U.S.-brokered negotiations. All the more reason to appreciate Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, in which he backed accelerated aid for Ukraine, noting — correctly — “our support for Ukraine is morally right, but it’s not only that. It is also a direct investment in cold, hard American interests.”

Those interests include: the stability and peace of a continent with which the United States has close and complex social, economic and political ties; the sanctity of international borders; and deterrence of military aggression. The U.S. commitment to Ukraine is costly ― but much less costly than it would be to live in a world in which Mr. Putin makes the rules.

“The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy.”

Mr. Biden has so far made this argument convincingly . He can point to the favorable results of U.S. policy in 2022 to reinforce it in the year ahead. “We will stay with you for as long as it takes,” Mr. Biden promised Mr. Zelensky on Wednesday. There is no reasonable alternative in the face of Russia’s aggression, a threat to the whole world.