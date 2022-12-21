Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe blasts ‘misogynistic’ Jeremy Clarkson

Following the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson penned his opinions in a column for The Sun. In it, Jeremy claimed he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex before suggesting she should be “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds throw lumps of excrement at her”. The comments have been met with calls for him to be axed from his roles with ITV and Amazon and a number of famous faces, including now Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, have condemned his remarks.

Caitriona has joined the likes of Carol Vorderman and a number of other public figures in condemning the Clarkson’s Farm host’s column.

In fact, Jeremy’s column about Meghan has broken the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s record as the most complained about article, receiving more than 17,500 complaints by Tuesday, December 20.

Taking to Instagram, Caitriona shared the response by Stella Creasy MP about the column before weighing in with her own reaction.

She penned alongside a screen grab of Ms Creasy’s comments: “What some people may think are flippant remarks or try to pass off as comedy can actually have grave consequences…”

READ MORE: Carol Vorderman slams Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘shameful’ Meghan Markle rant