Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe blasts ‘misogynistic’ Jeremy Clarkson

Following the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson penned his opinions in a column for The Sun. In it, Jeremy claimed he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex before suggesting she should be “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds throw lumps of excrement at her”. The comments have been met with calls for him to be axed from his roles with ITV and Amazon and a number of famous faces, including now Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, have condemned his remarks.
Caitriona has joined the likes of Carol Vorderman and a number of other public figures in condemning the Clarkson’s Farm host’s column.
In fact, Jeremy’s column about Meghan has broken the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s record as the most complained about article, receiving more than 17,500 complaints by Tuesday, December 20.
Taking to Instagram, Caitriona shared the response by Stella Creasy MP about the column before weighing in with her own reaction.
She penned alongside a screen grab of Ms Creasy’s comments: “What some people may think are flippant remarks or try to pass off as comedy can actually have grave consequences…”
The Claire Fraser star continued: “@stellacreasy put it so succinctly here. There should be no place for this kind of misogyny…..
“Maybe people like @jeremyclarkson1 should ask themselves why this young woman who made decisions for the health and safety of her family triggers him so much.
“It’s shameful @thesun published his violent racist misogynistic language,” she concluded.
Ms Creasy slammed Clarkson’s column by stating to Glamour: “If Clarkson’s comments were about race or sexuality, we would rightly see it as inciting violence against those groups and creating an environment where abuse and harassment are normalised.”
Kevin said at the Broadcasting Press Guild lunch on Tuesday [via Deadline] that Jeremy’s comments “did not represent our values” before adding: “It was awful and he has acknowledged that. I don’t know what he was thinking.”
He went on: “What [Clarkson] writes in a newspaper column is really more for [the press] to talk about than us.
“We have no control over what he says and hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on TV. There are 30 presenters on ITV every day and occasionally one steps over the mark.
“Jeremy’s incident didn’t happen on ITV and Piers [Morgan’s] was two years ago – and he resigned amicably rather than being fired,” Kevin said to Deadline referring to Piers’ GMB rant about Meghan.
