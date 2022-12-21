Over 50 iPhones stolen after multiple burglaries at Apple Store

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglaries have hit the Apple Store in Berkeley in the past six days, according to the Berkeley Police Department (BPD). A total of over 50 iPhones were stolen after a burglary last Friday evening and Wednesday morning at the store located at 1823 4th St.

Around 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, three suspects entered the Apple store and stole 40-50 iPhones from the display counters, according to police. The three unknown suspects ran into a getaway vehicle and drove off.

Last Friday’s incident happened around 5:37 p.m. when five unknown suspects stole 12 iPhones. No other information about either incident was provided by BPD.

As of Wednesday evening, Berkeley police have not announced any arrests made in these burglaries. BPD did not state how much the stolen iPhones are worth.

The stolen iPhones are presumed to be worth well over $1,000. The newest model, the iPhone 14, costs approximately $1,000 for one device.

Earlier this month, KRON4 reported over $35,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including iPhones and MacBooks, from the Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday.