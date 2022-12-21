PAUL McCARTNEY Reflects On The Death Of JOHN LENNON – “It Had Hit

Paul McCartney chatted with SiriusXM host Tom Frangione for an exclusive interview on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel. During the special, Paul takes listeners on a journey through every song on his classic album, Tug Of War.

During the interview, Paul recalls the death of John Lennon, reveals how he grieved the loss and started writing “Here Today”.

Paul McCartney: Tug Of War, Track-By-Track Album Special aired on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) earlier today, and will air again December 22 at 1 PM, ET or any time on the SiriusXM app. You can find more information in the blog post here.

Listen to an audio clip below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel / SiriusXM’s Tom Frangione.

2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, Paul headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the mainstage had ever seen. Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career.

The revelry continues as Paul releases The 7” Singles Box, featuring 80 x 7” Paul McCartney singles – including such global chart smashing tracks as “My Love,” “Live And Let Die,” “Band On The Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony And Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime” and many more. The box set includes 163 tracks totalling over 10 hours of music and will also be released digitally. Pre-order The 7” Singles Box here.

Recognized by Guinness World Records as “the most successful songwriter of all time,” Paul’s 7” Singles Box is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.

The format of the 7” single had a profound impact and influence on Paul both as a songwriter and as a music fan. Paul recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The Beatles had for the B-side.

Available from December 2, The 7” Singles Box is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971’s “Another Day” to a 7” version of 2022’s Record Store Day Song of the Year, “Women And Wives” (taken from 2020’s chart-topping McCartney III) – the 80 singles included represent half a century of Paul’s life showcasing his prolific creativity and relentless innovation. An absolute treasure trove of music, the box set features recreations of 65 singles – complete with their original B-sides (using restored artwork from 11 different countries) as well as 15 singles never before released on 7”. These 15 singles are made up from tracks previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles & promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7” single edit.

The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by Paul, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7” singles personally supervised by Paul McCartney contains:

– Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries

– 15 singles never-before-released on 7” including:

* Singles previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles/promos, digital downloads, and music videos

* 2 x previously unheard demos

* 1 x previously unheard 7” single edit

* 1 x EP

– 1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process

– 148-page book containing foreword from Paul, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles – each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box

– Remastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London

All housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Watch an unboxing video below, and find further details here.

(Photo – © 2018 Mary McCartney)