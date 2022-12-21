Paws, Pets & Metal: Obsidian Skies’ cats & husky dig their tunes

Paws, Pets & Metal is Metal Insider’s newest column on bands with pets, discovering who watches them on the road, and more. Get to know more about these metal furbabies. We caught up with Obsidian Skies as their cats and husky only dig their music.

Tell us more about your pet(s) and their names?

Tim Watervoort owns 2 cats. One is a grey short-hair named Luxa and the other is a black medium-hair named Zuko. They are both adorable cats. Luxa is very skittish but warms up to people with enough time. She loves the laser pointer and will try to imitate bug sounds when it is pointed at the ceiling. Zuko is very social, sometimes acting more like a dog (he’s even been on some walks). He always needs to know what is going on and will chase his tail from atop great heights, for some reason. Both cats were adopted.

Logan Dougherty owns a sable-colored Siberian Husky named Ilsa. She was adopted from the Humane Society as an older dog (5 years old) and she is one of the sweetest pups in the world. She loves going on walks because it gives her a chance to chase after squirrels and rabbits. Her tail wags almost anytime anyone looks at her, as she expects love and attention.

Have you ever taken your pet on tour?

No, we have not, and we don’t think they would love a tour van/bus situation.

Who looks after your pet while on the road?

Friends and family are all happy to take care of our pets.

What’s your pet’s favorite song or album?

Our pets don’t seem to have any preferred musical artists, except for us. Zuko loves to come to hang out in Tim’s room whenever he turns on his bass amp and starts jamming and Ilsa will come to lay next to the window by the piano whenever Logan is playing.

How did you introduce your pet to metal?

Tim introduced his cats to metal when he was on break from school. Metal was basically all Tim listened to so the cats quickly became accustomed to that as the musical atmosphere of his house.

Ilsa mostly seems to ignore music and television sounds, but similarly, metal is being played through speakers at Logan’s place all of the time so I’m sure she’s used to it by now.

What animal charity means most to you?

We both really appreciate the efforts of the Humane Society. We like that they try to give pets to a loving home and aren’t just trying to monetize pet ownership, like a puppy mill for instance.