Pawse debuts 3 new products formulated with hemp extract

LEXINGTON, KY. — Pet CBD company Pawse launched a new line of CBD products for dogs and cats. The new products include Bark-Less Bites, Hip & Joint Gravy and Daily Support Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil.

To create the new products, Pawse spent more than two years on R&D, developing the bases of its formulas using science. The company uses USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in its products to help ensure clean and high-quality products that are safe for pets.

“At Pawse, we have an unwavering commitment to only produce products that are safe, effective, highly palatable and sustainable,” said Matt Frazier, founding partner and director of R&D and operations at Pawse. “Our products were developed using research on supplements and holistic medicines based on their science-based potential to improve the lives of pets.”

All Pawse’s products are made with sustainably sourced ingredients and are manufactured in the United States, according to the company. In developing its products, Pawse adheres to six principles: usage of Organic Hemp, high effectiveness, strong palatability, inclusion of healthy ingredients, third-party testing, and high product value.

Pawse’s Bark-Less Bites are freeze-dried bites formulated with 5 mgs of premium hemp extract, Icelandic fish oil and all-natural animal proteins. The bites are free from preservatives, grains, gluten and GMO ingredients. Bark-Less Bites are available in six protein varieties — beef, chicken, duck, fish, lamb and rabbit — in 15-count bags for $14.99 and 60-count bags for $39.99.

Pawse’s new Hip & Joint Gravy offers pet parents a supplement formula in a metered pump bottle to help support their pets’ hip and joint health. The gravy is formulated with 600 mgs of hemp extract, glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic acid, green lipped mussel, yucca and Boswellia Serrata help reduce discomfort associated with aging. The supplement helps break down inflammation and promotes lubrication to support healthy connective tissue and synovial fluid.

The Hip & Joint Gravy also can help ease joint wear and tear and premature aging. It is available in a natural bacon flavor in an 8-oz pump bottle for $44.99.

Pawse’s new Daily Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil is a special blend of the company’s premium hemp extract, cannabidiol and minor cannabinoids. Designed to help calm pets, the oil contains Icelandic fish oil with Omega 3 fatty acids, which is used as a carrier oil for skin and coat benefits and palatability.

The Daily Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil is available in two strengths within 1- and 2-oz bottles. For small pets under 20 lbs, the oil is available in 150- and 300-mg strengths for $24.99 and $39.99, respectively. For medium/large pets over 20 lbs, the oil is available in 600- and 1200-mg strengths for $49.99 and $79.99, respectively.

