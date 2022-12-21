Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as football icon’s health

In 1958, the Brazilian hero scored twice in the final to down hosts Sweden 5-2 and he went on to win the World Cup two further times. Racking up a superb 77 goals in 92 caps for the Selecao, Pele spent decades as the country’s all-time leading scorer before Neymar recently joined him on the same total.

While watching on from hospital, the current Brazil side fell short in Qatar as Croatia beat them in a quarter-final penalty shootout. Following an epic final between Argentina and France, Pele delivered a message for both Lionel Messi, who won the trophy for the first time in his illustrious career, and Kylian Mbappe, who came out on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick and burying his spot-kick in the shootout.