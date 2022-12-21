Pensioners with joint conditions could get up to £369 each month

From April 2023, Attendance Allowance is going up in line with September’s inflation rate of 10.1 percent meaning pensioners on the higher rate will get over £400 a month.

The 10.1 percent payment boost means people on the lower rate will see their payments increase to £68.10 while the upper rate will increase to £101.73.

Pensioners will therefore get between £247.40 and £406.92 every four weeks.

Attendance Allowance is paid directly into a person’s bank, building society or credit union account.