People Are Sharing Which Actors Have Perfectly Played Good AND

Some actors are known for playing villains. Others are always playing the hero. But there are a handful of talented actors out there who can do BOTH, and do it incredibly well.
Redditor u/rigorousthinker recently asked, “Who’s an actor who’s both played the ‘good’ guy and the ‘bad’ guy amazingly well?” And the responses are a who’s who of some of the best actors in the business, who definitely have the range. Here are the most upvoted responses:
1.
Christian Bale in The Dark Knight and American Psycho
2.
David Tennant in Doctor Who and Jessica Jones
4.
Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad
5.
Denzel Washington in Philadelphia and Training Day
6.
Robin Williams in Good Morning, Vietnam and One Hour Photo
7.
Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings and Thor: Ragnarok
8.
Ian McKellen in The Lord of the Rings and X-Men
9.
Imelda Staunton in Vera Drake and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
10.
Christoph Waltz in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds
11.
Lena Headey in The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Game of Thrones
12.
Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones
13.
Alan Rickman in Harry Potter and Die Hard
14.
Daniel Day-Lewis in The Crucible and There Will Be Blood
15.
Rosamund Pike in Pride & Prejudice and Gone Girl
16.
Sam Neill in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders
17.
Andrew Scott in Fleabag and Sherlock
18.
Lee Dong-wook in Bad and Crazy and Hell Is Other People
19.
Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road and Monster
20.
Javier Bardem in Vicky Cristina Barcelona and No Country for Old Men
Is there anyone missing on this list? Let us know which actors you thought crushed it as both the hero and the villain in the comments below!
