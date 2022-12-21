Personal Collection caps 2022 with meaningful impact on the

Leaders and employees behind the #GreenLifeGreatLife movement represented Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc. as one of the ten finalists for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 last December 1, 2022.

2022 was a year of recovery for the entire country. With pandemic-related restrictions easing up, industries got back on their feet and Filipinos learned to embrace the “new normal” way of living. Personal Collection Direct Selling Inc., one of the country’s leading direct-selling companies, is no exception. It’s been a milestone year for the company that has transformed hundreds of thousands of lives across the nation, but this time with a more meaningful mission.

The company’s #GreenLifeGreatLife campaign made a mark in 2022 in its bid to protect and preserve the environment. Launched in 2021, Personal Collection’s advocacy took shape as the company shifted from recyclable to biodegradable packaging, starting with its top-selling household products. This move placed Personal Collection at the forefront of promoting environmental responsibility. To date, most of the company’s products are now in biodegradable packaging, moving closer to its target of 100% very soon.

Since then, Personal Collection’s environment-conscious commitment has steadily grown in terms of accomplishments and involvement in community-based and government-initiated projects.

Dealers and employees of Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc. took part in several cleanup drives nationwide, collecting thousands of kilos of trash, including plastic waste, over the past 14 months.

Under the #GreenLifeGreatLife banner, the company supported the coastal cleanup project of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in collecting tons and tons of waste that pollute Metro Manila coastlines. Dealers and employees from different Personal Collection branches took time to join cleanup details in SM by the Bay; Ternate, Cavite; Calatagan, Batangas; and Bauang, La Union. In 2022, thousands of kilos of trash have been collected by Personal Collection’s volunteers.

In addition to keeping the coastlines clean, Personal Collection also made efforts to protect these from erosion and revive marine life through a massive tree and mangrove planting project. More than 110,000 mangrove seedlings and 55,400 trees were planted this year in various areas including La Mesa Eco Park, Antipolo, Eastern Samar, Misamis Oriental, Quezon Province, and Laguna.

These undertakings not only made a positive impact on the environment but also caught the attention of the corporate world. Personal Collection was counted as part of the Circle of Excellence for the Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year Award given by the prestigious Asia CEO Awards in recognition of its impactful CSR activities.

Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc., together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc., and LGUs, has planted more than 165,000 trees and mangrove seedlings in the communities it serves all over the country.

The company’s #GreenLifeGreatLife campaign also earned a nod from the Marketing Excellence Awards when it was named among the finalists in the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility category for 2022.

“It’s really our commitment to the environment,” says Personal Collection’s President and CEO, Jerome C. Tuguin, “Personal Collection started this movement a year and a half ago and we are committed to providing a better world for future generations. Join us in this green revolution that we’ve started.”

As the country braces for 2023, Personal Collection remains steadfast in transforming the lives of its stakeholders with a greener and cleaner environment for future generations.

