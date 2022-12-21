Pet owners set to splash £873m on Christmas gifts

While men may be bracing themselves for aftershave and socks this Christmas Day, pets may receive far better treatment.

More than 60 percent of pet owners will buy their dogs and cats a present this year, Co-op research found.

The vast majority (82 percent) of Britons plan to splash up to £50 on their four-legged friends, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

However, it looks like the nation’s aunties and uncles are set to miss out, as two-fifths of those planning to spend big bucks on their pets say they won’t spend anything on gifts for extended family.

This year the cost of a traditional Christmas dinner has risen by more than a third.

Using the cheapest possible prices for a basket of 11 Christmas dinner items such as turkey and mince pies, the Good Housekeeping Christmas Dinner Survey found the festive meal would now cost £29.26, up from £21.71 in 2021.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of those polled said they will be giving their pets leftovers from their own dinner plate.