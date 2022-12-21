Pet safety through the arctic air blast

(COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) wants to warn people to be aware of pet safety with the impending arctic air blast.

HSPPR said, “The most important winter safety tip is to not leave your pets outside in the cold.”

Here are the tips HSPPR shared to mitigate the risk to pets during the freezing weather:

Keep pets sheltered . Bring your pets indoors during the extreme cold.

. Bring your pets indoors during the extreme cold. Bundle up and wipe down . Consider getting a sweater or coat for your pet and keep it dry. When coming back inside, make sure to wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach to get all the ice, snow, and even salt off them.

. Consider getting a sweater or coat for your pet and keep it dry. When coming back inside, make sure to wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach to get all the ice, snow, and even salt off them. Remove common poisons . Antifreeze is poisonous to cats, dogs, and wildlife, so make sure to clean up any spills and keep them out of reach.

. Antifreeze is poisonous to cats, dogs, and wildlife, so make sure to clean up any spills and keep them out of reach. Know their limits . Cold tolerance in animals varies just like in humans. Pay attention to your pets’ tolerance based on their behavior, physical features, and health.

. Cold tolerance in animals varies just like in humans. Pay attention to your pets’ tolerance based on their behavior, physical features, and health. Keep your digits current. It’s always important to have your pet’s microchip and tag information updated in case they get lost. Snow can make it harder for them to find their way back, so make sure the information is current.

If neighbors are concerned about the conditions a pet is being kept in, the number for Animal Law Enforcement is (719)302-8798.

“If someone suspects an animal is being neglected or is in danger due to cold weather, we encourage them to contact Animal Law Enforcement immediately,” Jamie Norris, Director of Animal Law Enforcement, said. “We receive a high number of calls when winter weather strikes, so thank you in advance for your patience. We are committed to keeping the pets in our community safe and will work as quickly as possible to help when called.”

Here is what Animal Law Enforcement will need to prioritize and handle calls:

What is the address of the pet?

How long has the pet been outside?

Do you see any shelter for the pet?

How is the pet behaving?

Keep your pets safe and warm through this wintry weather.