Pet shelter in need of temporary fosters ahead of arctic cold

SAN ANTONIO – God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters to help keep dogs warm throughout the upcoming arctic blast this week.

The rescue organization currently has over 600 dogs, which is more than double its capacity, a news release said.

Due to overcrowding, the shelter has to use outdoor kennels for most of the dogs. With the upcoming drop in temperatures, the organization is worried the dogs will freeze, according to a release.

The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the temperature increases.

Fosters can choose between adult dogs and puppies, and the rescue will supply fosters with essentials for the animals.

Those interested can apply online.