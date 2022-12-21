Categories
Pets as surprise holiday gifts discouraged by local animal


Sarah Gervais holds 1-year-old Ruby at Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield Tuesday.

WORCESTER — It’s Christmas morning. The family is gathered in the living room, and the children descend on the brightly wrapped boxes around the tree.

A child opens one box with strange holes on the top, and out pops an adorable puppy with a bow around its neck. All the children scream with delight at the new family member and best Christmas gift ever. And it is ‒ until the next gift is opened to reveal a new game console.

It’s a common trend at animal shelters to see pets that were given as gifts surrendered in the weeks following the holidays. “If it’s going to happen it usually happens within a couple weeks to a month,” said Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, which maintains a shelter in East Brookfield.



