Pinkfong’s ‘Bebefinn’ Swims to Netflix Kids’ Top 10 in 9

The latest preschool title from Baby Shark hitmakers The Pinkfong Company, Bebefinn, has hit the Netflix waters with a big international splash.

The 3D CG-animated sing-along debuted December 15, and as of Dec. 20 had risen to No. 2 in the Netflix Top 10 for Kids in the U.S. — nestled between older-skewing new animated series Sonic Prime, which also premiered Dec. 15, and the much-lauded stop-motion feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, currently ranked No. 1 for English-language films on the streamer.

Following the fun-filled adventures of three lovable babies and their parents, Bebefinn also won over audiences around the globe, making the Top 10 kids’ lists in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The series’ warm Netflix welcome builds on the strong global viewership built up on YouTube, where Bebefinn has amassed nearly 3 million subscribers and 700 million views within nine months of its launch.

In fact, the characters are proving popular across social media platforms thanks to kid-friendly short-form content: Bebefinn’s official TikTok account has surpassed nearly 2M subscribers and 170M views, making it the most popular Pinkfong account on the platform. In addition, content with #bebefinn hashtags has reached nearly 220M total views on TikTok.

Having proved a swimming success, Bebefinn is setting up a second season of family adventures full of laughter, learning and song.