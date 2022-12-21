POLL – Should Royal Family respond to Harry and Meghan claims?

The Royal Family has not issued a statement or publicly spoken about the claims raised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix docuseries. In the six-part series released in two volumes earlier this month, the couple made a series of allegations about members of the Royal Family and their treatment in the Firm. But should the Palace speak out or keep its silence? Vote in our poll.

Royal author Katie Nicholl agreed with Buckingham Palace’s decision not to comment on the series but claimed the Firm was “apprehensive” about the upcoming publication of Harry’s autobiography Spare on January 10, and could be ready to respond afterwards.

She told OK! Magazine: “I don’t think the Royal Family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography. But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.

“Whilst I think in this instance the Palace’s lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop. We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the Palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

John Goodman, CEO of John Goodman PR, told Forbes earlier this month after the first three episodes aired that the silence from the Firm is “probably the correct reaction”. He explained: “Any comment from the Palace would just exacerbate the situation and call more attention to the film and Harry and Meghan’s charges against the Royal Family. Preserving the institution and the crown is more important to King Charles and Prince William than addressing the accusations, which may or may not be true.”

