Popular food dye could trigger inflammatory bowel disease

“The literature suggests that the consumption of Allura Red also affects certain allergies, immune disorders and behavioural problems in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.”

Most of the research probing the potential risks of food dye or human health has yielded inconclusive results so far.

There has, however, been evidence suggesting they may cause allergic reactions in some people, and hyperactivity in sensitive children.

Claims have been made that artificial dyes may also cause more serious side effects including cancer, but the opinions around this remain conflicting.