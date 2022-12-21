Prince Albert ‘really proud’ of Princess Charlene





Prince Albert II of Monaco said he is “very proud” of his wife Princess Charlene after she had suffered from a “tough year.” Speaking to PEOPLE, the monarch said that the Princess was engaging more in public life and devoting time to the causes she was passionate about.

He said: “I’m really proud of my wife. Charlene’s doing really well. “As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events. “Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about.

“My wife’s been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes. “She’s really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. “We’re truly thrilled about how things are. “As you know, last year, was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage claim debunked after expert analysis

Prince Albert expressed thanks for the many letters and cards offering support for his wife that were sent from all over the world. The monarch added that the Princess had resumed a full schedule that involved social and charity work. She is also resuming her role as a very hands -on mother for the couple’s 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.