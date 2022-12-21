‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Shows Our Evolving Views on Fairy

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.





If a film franchise like the Shrek universe that’s most recently spawned Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sticks around long enough, various parts of its history can serve as useful guideposts for historical pop culture trends. Just look at how the various iterations of James Bond capture the filmmaking sensibilities of drastically different decades, or how the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies compare to the aesthetic of the 1980s Star Trek films. Believe it or not, the Shrek franchise has now been around long enough to also function in this manner. Specifically, the drastically different approaches to fairy tales seen in the 2001 film Shrek and the 2022 feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are emblematic of how the public’s relationship with fairy tale media has evolved in the last two decades.

‘Shrek’ Had an Irreverent Take on Fairy Tales

The original Shrek was famous for its irreverent attitude towards fairy tales and especially the classical yarns that had inspired some of the most beloved animated Disney features in history. This approach collided with Disney itself moving away from fantasy musicals at the dawn of the 21st century with projects like Dinosaur and Atlantis: The Lost Empire, while the ubiquity of titles like Beauty and the Beast and especially knock-offs from non-Disney studios had made these projects ripe for parody. The table was set for somebody to come in and put a clown nose on the default style of kid-friendly animation in North America. Shrek turned out to be just the movie to fulfill that potential.

The film’s dismissive attitude towards fairy tales was immediately apparent in an opening scene where the backstory of Princess Fiona is told through a storybook, with the sequence ending with Shrek’s titular protagonist (Mike Myers) using pages of the book as toilet paper. From there, classic fairy tale characters of all stripes were skewered and even given dark interpretations, such as Geppetto selling Pinocchio for a few coins or a background visual gag revealing that Mama Bear (from the Goldilocks story) has been turned into a rug. While the film’s baddie, Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow), was also contemptuous of fairy tale characters, seeing them as vermin who “ruined my perfect world,” this trait alone didn’t make him evil. This cynical attitude was shared by Shrek’s hero and the entire film. Fairy tale characters were a source of mockery here, a status quo reflecting the public’s then-current attitude towards classic Disney fare.

This approach clearly resonated with audiences given how massive Shrek was and it was carried over to Shrek 2, where fairy tale archetypes Prince Charming and The Fairy Godmother were recontextualized as villainous and vain figures. Quick gags in this sequel also continued its predecessor’s love for dark fates for beloved fairy tale figures, such as a mermaid evoking Ariel from The Little Mermaid being tossed into the ocean by Fiona and gobbled up by sharks. Throughout the original four Shrek movies, traditional fairy tale characters and their world weren’t just getting parodied, they were being eviscerated. Given the constant massive box office of those first three Shrek movies, it seemed like this cynical approach to fairy tales was going to last forever.

But of course, every story, even one as rebellious as Shrek’s, has to come to a close.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Needed to Prove Shrek Was Still Relevant

By 2010, the luster had worn off the Shrek franchise and Shrek Forever After brought the saga to a domestic box office low despite having the help of those digital 3D and IMAX 3D ticket prices. After the 2011 spin-off Puss in Boots, the franchise went into hibernation, a decision that coincided with Walt Disney Animation Studios getting its mojo back. Just six months after Shrek Forever After, Tangled hit movie theaters and became a box office sensation. While this film had a handful of postmodern elements poking fun at fairy tale tropes, it was, by and large, a very classical fairy tale musical, the kind Disney hadn’t done in animation in so long.

In 2013, Frozen would cement that these types of fairy tale musicals were back in full swing, while a wave of live-action Disney remakes such as Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast would further reaffirm that the public’s tastes had shifted from Smash Mouth’s “All-Star” to Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go.” Like Tangled, these projects had their share of winks to the audience about conventions of fairy tale stories, but none of them were outwardly hostile to fairy tales like the Shrek movies.

Considering this resurgence, the Shrek saga had to readjust itself if it wanted to still be relevant to moviegoers in the modern world. After all, the original two Shrek movies became classics by tapping into the public zeitgeist in such a vivid manner. Just doing the same fairy tale parody gags from 20 years ago would ensure the Shrek franchise couldn’t resonate with current audiences. Plus, there was the larger problem of who used to run DreamWorks Animation. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former head of this animation studio, had left Disney in the mid-1990s with plenty of bitterness and a then-brewing lawsuit. The constant jokes about Disney fairy tales in the Shrek films had an extra meta-layer of amusement in seeing Katzenberg skewer his old employers. With Katzenberg having left DreamWorks Animation years ago, though, such gags would be lacking that metatextual punch.

All of these factors build up to one problem the Shrek movies circa. 2022 must face: having the same approach to classic fairy tales as the franchise did in 2001 won’t work. The newest entry in the saga, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, was entering the pop culture landscape needing to prove that the Shrek saga could switch up how it tackled vintage fairy tales.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Is Primarily a Comedy

Building off the less self-referential atmosphere of the original Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish isn’t so much a mockery of classic fairy tales as it is a comedic story occupying a fantastical world where you could run into Goldilocks or Jiminy Cricket around any corner. The distinction is most apparent in the film’s villain, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney). Thanks to a childhood experience of being upstaged as a performer by Pinocchio, Horner carries an adulthood hatred for all fairy tale creatures and items. This is reflected in how he has a humongous trove of various fairy tale objects (like the Sword in the Stone or baby unicorn horns) tucked away in glass jars in his office.

Whereas Shrek made a villain who was cynical about fairy tales as an extension of its own perspective, The Last Wish makes Horner’s hatred of classic fairy tales in direct opposition to the film’s heroes. When Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) and Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) manage to escape Horner’s clutches, this adversary makes his feelings about fantastical creatures quite apparent by bellowing out “I hate fairy tale animals!” Shrek and Farquaad shared a frustration over fairy tale critters, whereas Horner’s disdain for them makes him a villainous aberration in the eyes of The Last Wish.

The film’s distinctly different attitude towards fairy tales isn’t just evident in the character of Jack Horner, though. Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her three bears, who all make up a crime family, are also emblematic of how the Shrek franchise has shifted its priorities in handling fairy tales. Through extremely fantastical means, these four characters eventually return to a simulation of their home, a domicile that’s been recreated to the tiniest details, like a book of fairy tales Goldilocks used to read as a child. Upon seeing this object again, Goldilocks has a vivid happy memory of tearing through the pages of the book when she was younger while Mama Bear (Olivia Coleman) uses this blast from the past to reminisce on the day Goldilocks came into her life.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Uses Fairy Tales in a New Way

In the first Shrek, classic fairy tales were used as toilet paper. Now, they’re the centerpiece of happy childhood memories while despising them is an easy way to categorize yourself as a villain. Even the eventual fates of minor characters like a phoenix and a pastiche on Jiminy Cricket, in which the two figures get to be heroic and ride off into the sunset, is a massive departure from what happened to the chained-up seven dwarfs or that Ariel look-alike in the original two Shrek movies.

It’s all a way to not only give Puss in Boots: The Last Wish a distinct artistic identity, but also reflect how moviegoers are now constantly embracing vintage fairy tales. Even something incredibly popular that isn’t based on an ancient Hans Christian Anderson or Brothers Grimm text like Encanto is certainly made in the mold of beloved animated Disney musicals. To reflect this changing mood, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees the Shrek franchise leaning into the world of classic fairy tales rather than just skewering them. It’s an evolution that’s only possible thanks to how long the Shrek franchise has been running. Why, one might even say that sequels and spin-offs like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish start coming…and they don’t stop coming…