Putin puppet threatens Russia will put ‘EU b******s’ on trial

A Russian propagandist erupted into an imperialist rant full of references to Russia’s war victories, as he peddled Kremlin war propaganda on live television. Vladimir Solovyov, TV host and lifelong ally of Vladimir Putin, mentioned conflicts from the past like the Battle of Paris in 1814 and the Battle of Berlin in 1945 where French and German troops surrended to Russian forces. He went on to repeat Vladimir Putin’s false claim Ukraine has been taken over by Nazis headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a threat to all Ukraine allies, including European leaders, he pledged to have them prosecuted in international military trials, like representatives of defeated Nazi Germany were after the Second World War.
Referring to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Vladimir Solovyov started his almost daily tirade on Russian state channel Russia1 by saying: “You want a trial in The Hague? Then we’ll prosecute you in The Hague!
“We’ll come to The Hague like we came to Nuremberg to prosecute you, b*****d!
“We’ll come to The Hague, we’ll return to Paris like in the 19th century, and we’ll return to Berlin like in the 20th century.
“If in the 21st century, the Russian soldier again needs to remind the European b*****ds that we need to be thought about with respect, we’ll force you to!”
In an increasingly bizarre rant, the Russian TV host imagined what an invasion of Europe would be like and the obstacles Russian troops would face.
“Will it be difficult for us? Very!”
“Will there be attacks on our cities? Yes.
“Will the European Nazis be given everything their American masters can give them? Of course.
“Will they impose additional sanctions on us? Yes.”
The Russian propagandist’s comments come as a group of 90 Ukrainian judges are undergoing training, provided by Britain, to carry out crimes trials for Russian soldiers accused of killing Ukrainian civilians in Russian-controlled territories.
In her first broadcast interview as Attorney General, Victoria Prentis told Sky News the purpose of the trainings was to make sure perpetrators of atrocities can be prosecuted while the conflict rages on.
Around 14 Russian soldiers have so far been convicted, with the first trial conducted in May. A caseload of more than 43,000 have already been registered, according to reports. “They are prosecuting war crimes in real time”, Ms Prentis said. “This is a live and very brutal conflict.”
Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, Andriy Smyrnov, said atrocities war crimes in the northeastern city of Izium – where Ukraine believes over 1,000 people were killed during Russian occupation – were proof international war crimes trials modelled on the Noremberg trials were needed.
The Noremberg trials, carried out by France, the Soviet Union, Britain and the United States, tried 21 of the most important surviving leaders of Nazi Germany for committing war crimes during the Second World War.
