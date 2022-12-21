Putin puppet threatens Russia will put ‘EU b******s’ on trial

Referring to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Vladimir Solovyov started his almost daily tirade on Russian state channel Russia1 by saying: “You want a trial in The Hague? Then we’ll prosecute you in The Hague!

“We’ll come to The Hague like we came to Nuremberg to prosecute you, b*****d!

“We’ll come to The Hague, we’ll return to Paris like in the 19th century, and we’ll return to Berlin like in the 20th century.

“If in the 21st century, the Russian soldier again needs to remind the European b*****ds that we need to be thought about with respect, we’ll force you to!”