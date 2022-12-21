Queen Letizia’s subtle dress change no one spotted at conference

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, stepped out on Tuesday evening wearing a beautiful Massimo Dutti “Limited Edition Open Back Dress in Dark Pink”. This was to attend the 15th Anniversary of the “Microfinanzas BBVA” Foundation at the Marques de Salamanca Palace.

In the original dress, the model is clearly wearing a dress with an open back. However, Queen Letizia did not appear to have a backless dress on this evening, despite becoming quite well-known for wearing the style in the past.

For instance, back in October this year, Queen Letizia wore a backless £174 “Paris dress” from the brand Miphai, which was described as “a navy blue party dress made of crepe”.

Later on in November, Letizia once again went backless in a blue boatneck dress.

However, on Tuesday the Queen Consort did not appear to be wearing the backless version of the dress.

