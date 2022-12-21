Quora Tests ChatGPT-Like Feature – Are Human Experts Ready for

Quora today announced a new feature which will allow users to ask questions, get instant answers, and have back-and-forth dialogue with AI, its chief executive Adam D’Angelo, said.

Called POE (Platform for Open Exploration), the beta version for which is now available to selected iOS users. You can join the waitlist list here.

“It will be invite-only until we work out scalability, get feedback from beta testers, and address any other issues that come up. After we get through this phase, we will open up to everyone and add support for all platforms,” D’Angelo said.

Sign up for your weekly dose of what’s up in emerging technology.

The recent development could be influenced by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which took the internet by storm. Users were able to ask questions, get instant answers and aso have back-and-forth dialogue with ChatGPT.

However, Conversational AI chatbots are not always accurate, even popular bots like ChatGPT sometimes produce incorrect answers. So, the question that arises is how accurate will be the answers generated by Quora’s new chatbot, as users come to the platform looking for concrete answers to their queries.

This is cool But I start to wonder more… When interfacing and asking AI products questions, how can you verify/trust that the answers are accurate/correct? https://t.co/tv0ccBMDY9 — Zain Manji (@ZainManji) December 21, 2022

Founded in 2009 by former Facebook employees Adam D’Angelo and Charlie Cheever, Quora’s platform allows users to ask and answer questions and even upvote/comment on answers given by other users.

As of 2020, the website registered 300 million unique visitors to the website and counts itself among the top 20 websites. The most searched topics were technology, movies, health, food, and science.