Record number of guns discovered at Florida airports


These guns were recently seized at TSA checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport.

An alarming number of guns are being confiscated at checkpoints at Florida airports by the Transportation Security Administration.

In fact, with less than two weeks remaining in 2022, the TSA said this has already been a record-breaking year for travelers in Florida (and the U.S.) who attempt to board a plane with a gun in their carry-on bag.

This includes Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. As of Monday (Dec. 19) the TSA reports 46 guns have been seized by security at the airport which set an all-time single-month passengers record in March of this year.

“I think a lot of people are just trying to see if they get by and hope that they miss the firearms,” said Dr. David Thomas, a forensics and criminal justice professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “We live in a gun culture and people are going to try.”



