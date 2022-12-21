Recycle your Christmas trees in Yellowstone County!

Once Christmas has come and gone, don’t take your tree to the dump just yet! Bright n Beautiful announced the annual tradition of Christmas Tree recycling in Yellowstone County.

The press release says there will be ten drop-off sites where people can donate their Christmas trees. The program is for living trees only. Donations are accepted from December 26 through January 21.

Each donated tree is transformed into mulch and will be used for numerous beautiful nature settings. Some of these locations include ZooMontana and the Montana Audobon Center. Trees go to the Rocki Mountain Compost, where they will be chipped into mulch. This was made possible by the city of Billings Solid waste and Republic Services. Tree donators are asked to remove all decorations before donating at a drop-off site.

Undressed trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Huntley

Parking lot of United Methodist Church – 149 Peritse Ave.

Lockwood

Rocky Mountain Compost – 2060 Farley Lane

Parking lot of Lockwood Middle School – 1932 US Highway 87E

Shepherd

Parking lot of Shepherd High School – 7842 Shepherd Rd.

Billings

ZooMontana – 2100 S Shiloh Rd.

Schnitzer Steel – 1100 6th Ave N.

Hanser’s Automotive – 430 S Billings Blvd.

Billings Landfill – 5240 Jellison Road

Clevenger Park – Bench Blvd. & Radford Square

Laurel

Parking lot of Thompson Park pool – E 6th St & First Ave.

The community recycling program was brought back by Bright n Beautiful with the help of the city of Billings, the city of Laurel, the county of Yellowstone, Republic Services, ZooMontana, and Rocky Mountain Compost. And a special thanks to Hanser’s Automotive, Shepherd High School, Lockwood School, and Huntley United Methodist Church, who are hosting drop-off containers.

Joanie Tooley, Executive director for Bright n Beautiful, says the tree recycling program is great for extending the spirit of giving. “Say goodbye and thank you to your bright, beautiful tree and start the new year fresh by doing something good for our community,” Tooley said.