Research: States With The Most And Least Entrepreneurial Spirit

According to new research, Mississippi is the state with the most entrepreneurial spirit.

It is followed by Georgia and Louisiana, while Arkansas and Oklahoma also make the top 10.

Vermont is first on the list of the least entrepreneurial states.

A new research by business consultants VentureSmarter.com analyzed Google trends to see how popular 9 business-related terms are in each state. After adding up the numbers for each term, the researchers came up with a list of the states with the most and the least entrepreneurial spirit.

The search terms taken into consideration were: how to start a business, how to open a business, sba grants, small business ideas, business plan, online business, how to online business, and business proposal.

Full data and every state’s ranking can be found HERE.

With a total score of 746, Mississippi tops the list as the most entrepreneurial state. Out of the 9 terms taken into consideration, Mississippians got the highest possible score for three terms: ‘how to start a business,’ ‘starting a business,’ and ‘sba grants.’ Scores for all the other terms were in the 80s and 90s, apart from the score for ‘business proposal,’ which was 17.

In second place is Georgia, with a total search score of 680. Again, the least popular search term was ‘business proposal,’ but the most popular was ‘how to open a business,’ with a score of 100. Other popular terms among Georgians were ‘starting a business,’ ‘online business,’ and ‘business plan.’

Louisiana comes in third. Residents of Louisiana are on the lookout for small business ideas, as the search term scored 100, while again the least popular term was ‘business proposal.’ The combined score for all 9 terms was 650.

Florida ranks fourth, with a total search score of 588. With a score of 94, ‘how to open a business’ was the most popular term, followed by ‘business plan’ with a score of 77 and ‘online business’ with a score of 76.

South Carolina and Alabama are in fifth place, as both states share a total score of 587. ‘How to start a business’ was the most popular term in both states, in South Carolina with a score of 92, and in 83 in Alabama.

States With The Least Entrepreneurial Spirit

With a total score of only 225, Vermont is at the top of the list of states with the least entrepreneurial spirit. The term ‘business plan’ scored 70, making it the most popular among the state’s residents. The low ranking is explained by the fact that Vermonters show zero interest in 4 terms taken into consideration, including ‘small business ideas’ and ‘how to open a business.’

Wyoming, South Dakota, and Alaska follow, and, although their total search scores were higher, the same 4 terms scored 0 points in those states as well. With a score of 69, ‘how to start a business’ was the most popular search term in Wyoming.

In South Dakota, which ranked third on the list of least entrepreneurial states, the most popular terms were ‘business plan,’ with a score of 76, and ‘starting a business,’ with a score of 77. The total search score was 282.

Ranking fourth is Alaska, with a total score of 315. Alaskans showed most interest in search terms ‘starting a business’ and ‘how to start a business.’

The fifth least entrepreneurial state is Maine. Its residents showed no interest in ‘sba grants’ and ‘how to open a business,’ but the most popular terms were ‘starting a business’ and ‘business plan,’ both scoring 58. Maine has a total search score of 325.