Research: These Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive US Cities For A Dinner & A Movie Date

Martha’s Vineyard is the most expensive place to go on a dinner and a movie date.

It is followed by Laguna Niguel in California and Aspen in Colorado.

Among the cheapest US cities to go on a date are Lima in Ohio, Saint Charles in Illinois, and Mesquite in Nevada.

Although some might find the idea a bit dated, dinner and a movie date is a classic, not to mention a saving grace for those who can’t think of any other, (according to some) more creative ideas.

A new research commissioned by VentureSmarter.com analyzed data available on Numbeo for over a thousand US cities and areas to find out the cheapest and most expensive areas for a dinner and a movie date.

The researchers took into consideration prices for a three-course meal in a mid-range restaurant, two cappuccinos, and two cinema tickets for an international release, then added all those up to rank the cities and areas.

Full list available HERE.

Martha’s Vineyard came at the top of the list, with an estimated $228.50 for a date. The famous Massachusetts island is known for being pricey, and its first place on this list is largely due to the highest price of a three-course meal for two people in a mid-range restaurant, which will cost you $200. To put this in perspective, the second most expensive meal for two in a similar-range restaurant is in Aspen, Colorado, where the same type of meal will cost you $165.

Laguna Niguel in California is in second place. The same date is almost $30 cheaper, with the total price being $199.66. Taking cinema off your date agenda would save you another $40, which is among the most expensive prices on the list.

Aspen is a close third, where the whole date will set you back $198.84. thanks to its comparatively cheaper cinema ticket prices. Colorado’s top destination for outdoor activities is known for its pricey restaurants, which is the main reason why Aspen ranks third — a three-course meal for two people costs around $165, the already mentioned second-highest price on this list.

In fourth place is Ojai in California. The price for a three-course meal in Ojai is among the more expensive ones, $162.31, but the comparatively cheaper prices for two cappuccinos and cinema tickets lowered the total enough for a fourth place.

Ohio’s Lewis Center ranks fifth, with the total price of $178.90. Even though it offers slightly more expensive cinema tickets and cappuccinos, a $10 cheaper three-course meal is why Lewis Center is just behind Ojai.

Top 10 Cheapest Cities To Go On A Date

Having a three-course meal, 2 cappuccinos, and buying two cinema tickets in Lima, Ohio will cost you $47.50, which is why Lima is the cheapest US city to go on a date.

Apart from Lima, the top 5 cheapest cities to go on a date are: Saint Charles, Illinois ($49), Mesquite, Nevada ($49.50), Alamogordo, New Mexico ($51), and Commerce, Michigan ($51).