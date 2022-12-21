Revealed HEAD Radical Auxetic Tennis Racket 2023 – Love Tennis

HEAD have released teasing photos of their highly anticipated release of the latest HEAD Radical. The 2023 racket will be entitled the HEAD Radical Auxetic 2023 and all models of the range will have the Auxetic technologies. It will follow on from the HEAD Extreme and Prestige released with Auextic technology earlier in 2022.

As a Radical player for 20 years, I cannot wait to try the new HEAD Radical. Iv always loved the balance of the Radical, it has that little bit of everything that I love. Not too powerful, or too flimsy. It has the perfect blend of control and power. It always has.

THE NEW HEAD RADICAL 2023 TENNIS RACQUET SERIES, THE PEOPLE’S RACQUET.

Upgraded with innovative Auxetic technology for sensational impact feel and enhanced playability, the RADICAL offers an ultra-modern blend of power, control and spin. Designed for the versatile, all-court player who loves to mix it up.

