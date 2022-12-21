Royal Family buy ‘joke’ Christmas gifts at ‘fabulous’ store

It is believed the royals enjoy giving each other funny presents rather than splurging on expensive items. They exchange them on Christmas Eve following the family’s German heritage. Kate, Princess of Wales gifted Queen Elizabeth homemade chutney one year.

Kate wanted the late Queen to try the recipe from her own grandmother when she first joined the Royal Family.

The then Duchess of Cambridge also gifted Prince Harry with a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit when he used to spend Christmas with the family, and before he met Meghan.

Other silly gifts include a toilet seat Princess Anne gave her brother, the then Prince Charles.

Royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder commented on the royal traditions and shared how to do Christmas shopping in royal style.

READ MORE: Charles in for ‘difficult’ 2023 as Camilla’s life ‘transforms’ – claim