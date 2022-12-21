Royal Family poised to respond if Prince Harry launches more attacks

Categories
Prince Albert II of Monaco said he is “very proud” of his wife Princess Charlene after she had suffered from a “tough year” marred with health issues. 

Speaking to PEOPLE, the monarch said that the Princess was engaging more in public life and devoting time to the causes she was passionate about. 

He said: “I’m really proud of my wife. Charlene’s doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events.

“Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about. 

“My wife’s been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes.

“She’s really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.” 

Alice Scarsi

