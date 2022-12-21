Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine ‘alive and kicking’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday directly appealed for long-term US support on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion, saying aid was not “charity” and had helped keep his country “alive and kicking.”

Three hundred days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine with hopes of swift conquest, Zelensky enjoyed a hero’s welcome on a lightning trip to Washington where President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.

Zelensky — whose media savvy and rugged demeanor have helped rally world opinion — wore his trademark green military fatigues as he held talks at the White House and addressed Congress, where he handed over an Ukrainian flag fresh from the battlefield.